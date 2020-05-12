Kenneth Richard Olen
June 11, 1939 -
May 7, 2020
Born in Milwaukee, WI. Earned a PhD in Metallurgy from University of Sheffield. Father of three children and grandfather of four. Passed at home after a battle with cancer surrounded by his beloved family. Full details at allcounty.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 12 to May 17, 2020.