Kenneth Richard Olen
Kenneth Richard Olen

June 11, 1939 -

May 7, 2020

Born in Milwaukee, WI. Earned a PhD in Metallurgy from University of Sheffield. Father of three children and grandfather of four. Passed at home after a battle with cancer surrounded by his beloved family. Full details at allcounty.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
