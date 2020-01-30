Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Jock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Robert Jock

Kenneth Robert Jock Notice
Kenneth Robert Jock

Vero Beach, FL - Kenneth Robert Jock of Vero Beach, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Monday Jan 6th, 2020. Besides him and holding his hand as always, was his wife of 53 years, Marla. Ken was reunited with his Daughter Wendy (Randy) Leonard & his younger brother (Mary Kay) Jock who predeceased him. Ken is survived by his wife, Marla (Hoffman) Jock, his two sons Paul (Diane) Jock of Vero Beach, FL and Kevin (Diana) Jock of Eagle, WI, his sisters Barb (Charlie) Roberts of Hyde Park, NY, Susan Klein of Pembroke Pines, FL and Phyllis (Allyn) Wagner of Farmington NY. He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren Ashley, Nathan, Brandon, Dillon, Travis, Amber, Kyle, Josh and Jason. Arrangements are being handled by Gifford Seawinds funeral home of Vero Beach, FL.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
