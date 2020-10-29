Kenneth Ronald Schultz



Called to eternal life in heaven on Sunday, October 25th, 2020 at the age of 83. Husband of the late Rayleen (nee Weiner). Father of Kim (Tim) Kauffman and Rev. Kevin (Miriam) Schultz. Grandfather of Rev. Caleb (Johannah) Schultz, Nicole (Joshua) McNeill, Tabitha (Noah) Schroeder, and Leah (Aaron) Keller. Great-grandfather of Eirene and Zoe Schultz. Also survived by other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4th, from 4:00-6:00 pm at ST. JACOBI EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8605 W. Forest Home Ave., followed by the funeral service at 6:00 pm. Private interment Highland Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Vine Lutheran Church, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, or Cross of Life Lutheran Church, Mississauga, Ontario appreciated.









