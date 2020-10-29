1/1
Kenneth Ronald Schultz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Ronald Schultz

Called to eternal life in heaven on Sunday, October 25th, 2020 at the age of 83. Husband of the late Rayleen (nee Weiner). Father of Kim (Tim) Kauffman and Rev. Kevin (Miriam) Schultz. Grandfather of Rev. Caleb (Johannah) Schultz, Nicole (Joshua) McNeill, Tabitha (Noah) Schroeder, and Leah (Aaron) Keller. Great-grandfather of Eirene and Zoe Schultz. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4th, from 4:00-6:00 pm at ST. JACOBI EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8605 W. Forest Home Ave., followed by the funeral service at 6:00 pm. Private interment Highland Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Vine Lutheran Church, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, or Cross of Life Lutheran Church, Mississauga, Ontario appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
ST. JACOBI EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Funeral service
06:00 PM
ST. JACOBI EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved