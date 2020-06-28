Kenneth Schloerke
Kenneth Schloerke

Schloerke, Kenneth - Age 100

Survived by Children; Karen, Dennis (Patricia), Scott (Deborah). Grandchildren: Dawn (Rick) Maier, Jason (Brooke), Chad (Miquel), Heather (Jim) Wagner and 6 Great Grandchildren. Special "Dad" to Audrey, Linda, Kathy, Barbara, Cathie. Ken married his High School Sweetheart, the late Helen Marie (Betz) in 1941.

He was President of McNaulin Inc., when it was sold, joined the Kelley Co. until retirement. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. in the South Pacific and China during W.W. II

He will be missed by Friends and Relatives.

Services at Schramka Funeral Home, Main Street, Thiensville, July 2nd, 12:00 Visitation, 1:00 Funeral






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 28 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
12:00 PM
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
JUL
2
Funeral
01:00 PM
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
2622423120
