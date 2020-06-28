Kenneth Schloerke

Kenneth SchloerkeSchloerke, Kenneth - Age 100Survived by Children; Karen, Dennis (Patricia), Scott (Deborah). Grandchildren: Dawn (Rick) Maier, Jason (Brooke), Chad (Miquel), Heather (Jim) Wagner and 6 Great Grandchildren. Special "Dad" to Audrey, Linda, Kathy, Barbara, Cathie. Ken married his High School Sweetheart, the late Helen Marie (Betz) in 1941.He was President of McNaulin Inc., when it was sold, joined the Kelley Co. until retirement. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. in the South Pacific and China during W.W. IIHe will be missed by Friends and Relatives.Services at Schramka Funeral Home, Main Street, Thiensville, July 2nd, 12:00 Visitation, 1:00 Funeral