Kenneth W. "Kenny" Bronson

Bronson, Kenneth W. "Kenny" 3/29/50-5/19/19 Loved immensely by Mary, his wife of 45 years, son Joe (Shannon). Survived by Sisters, Effie Johnson, Judy Albert and Kathy Bronson. In-laws, Karen Gruenewald, Beth (Ron) Peterson, David (Meridi) Woltring, Brian (Joyce) Woltring , Gayle (Bob) Bierman, and Arlette Wangen. Preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Alvina (nee Bushie) Bronson, brother Efford Wangen and sister, Delvina Hinden. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family is suggested to be used toward memorials in Wisconsin and Minnesota in Ken Bronson's name. A private burial was performed at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Grafton.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019
