Kenneth W. GeniesseSussex - Ken passed away on 8/29/2020 after a valiant fight with bone cancer.Ken was born on 5/29/1929 in Menominee Michigan. Ken spent his early working years working on the family farm. After leaving the family farm Ken secured a job at A. O. Smith Corporation melting glass for water heaters and a new innovative glass coated silo.Ken met the love if his life Mary Hausfeld a nursing student at Milwaukee County Hospital. They married on November 17, 1951. Raised 4 children. Mark Geniesse, Kris Bos, Dennis Geniesse and Greg Geniesse.After retiring Ken and Mary enjoyed crafting together, traveling and helping raise 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.Ken was preceded in death by wife Mary Geniesse and son Mark Geniesse and survived by Kris Bos, Dennis Geniesse and Greg Geniesse.Memorial service at 10:30AM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Sussex.There will be a lunch after the graveside at Dad's house, W249 N7844 HIllside Road Sussex, WI 53089In lieu of flowers memorials to Saint James Church Menomonee Falls or The American Cancer Society