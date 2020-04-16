|
Kenneth W. Kuhs
Villages - Ken was called for his tee time in Heaven at the age of 82 when his heart gave out while riding his bicycle in The Villages, Florida on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Stephen and Estelle. He is survived by the love of his life, Sharon "Shar Bear" his brothers Denny (Nancy) and Steve, his children Brian (Cindy), Lynita Wolf (John), Kelly, Bruce (Jelena) and his adored grandchildren, Kyle, Megan and Jayden. Ken was also a loving foster parent to hundreds of children.
An avid athlete and life-long sports fan you could usually find Ken at the golf course, biking, fishing, in the bleachers at every family member's sporting event, or at a high-school game with his brother Denny. He was a fanatical and critical Packer fan and Green Bay Packers season ticket holder since 1959. As a West Milwaukee High School 15-time letter winner, All-Star Athlete and a Wisconsin State Track & Field Champion, he was considered one of the best all-around athletes in the 4-county area. He graduated from Marquette University as a proud Marquette WARRIOR (WW) football player.
A frustrated race-car driver, Ken became a self-taught mechanic and had the only "super charged" yellow Mazda Miata in Wisconsin. Many children owe their fishing skills to his countless hours of patience at the family lake house on Hunters Lake. Due to his distrust of GPS and insistence on using paper maps, his family saw much more of the US than originally planned.
The world just got a little bit dimmer with Ken's passing but heaven certainly is a lot brighter with him in it.
A celebration of his life will be held in Wisconsin at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020