Kenneth W. Laubusch
Kenneth W. Laubusch

Age 73, Passed Away Peacefully after his long battle with lung cancer Sept. 11th, 2020. Ken is survived by his loving and caring wife Pam (nee Grim), her daughter Jamie Grim, grand daughter Kaycee Peters. Further survived by other relatives and many loving friends, especially John and Brigette Hess, and Ken's faithful little buddy "Dude". Preceded in death by his mother Charlotte. Ken retired after 47 years of service in the paper manufacturing industry. A Memorial Celebration on Ken's life will be held at the funeral home Sun. Oct 25th from 1PM until 4PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Service
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
