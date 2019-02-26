Services
Kenneth W. Pugh

Kenneth W. Pugh Notice
Pugh, Kenneth W. Was a 61 year resident of Caldwell, WI. He found peace on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 87. The family will receive friends at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago on Wednesday, February 27, from 3-7 PM and again on Thursday at CALDWELL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 8504 Caldwell Rd, (Hwy O, just south of Hwy L) in Caldwell from 10 AM until the time of Funeral Services at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Caldwell Cemetery. Memorial in Ken's name will be directed to his church and Tichigan Fire Department. Please see Funeral Home website for full obituary information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019
