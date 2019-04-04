|
|
Quast, Kenneth W. Reunited with his son Kenny and parents Harvey and Caroline, April 2, 2019 at the age of 69 years. Loving husband of BARBARA! (nee Rothamer) for 50 years. Beloved father of Carmen (Gary) Starke. Proud grandpa of Danielle, Raquel and Izzy. Brother of Daniel (Dar), Tom (Ginny) and Sharon (Mark) Beitzel. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials to the MACC Fund in Ken's name are appreciated. Memorial Visitation Friday, April 5 at the Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019