Kenneth W. Strothenke
Milwaukee - Found peace on Monday, January 6, 2020, age 79 years. Cherished son of the late Marian and the late Walter Strothenke. Dear brother of Pamela (the late Ellis) Blevins and Nancy (Edward) Heinritz. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Private Services will be held. A sincere thank you to the numerous caregivers throughout Ken's life, for the patience shown and care given.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020