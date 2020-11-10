1/2
Kenneth W. "Ken" Wendt
Beloved husband of Lois (nee Barnes). Dear father of Thomas (Buena) Wendt, Susan Katka and Carolyn Wendt. Loving grandfather of Samantha (Chris) Becker and Ryan Katka; Ethan and Dylan Wendt; Harrison Wendt and his two great-grandchildren, Bradley and Jaydon. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Ellen Wendt ( nee Quirk) and his brother, Allan Wendt.

Visitation Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1:00pm until Time of Service at 3:00pm at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. Private Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield. Memorials to the American Cancer Society or First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa appreciated.

Kenneth was a veteran of the US Army, received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering and his MBA from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He worked from 1950 to 1954 for the Joseph Schlitz Brewing Company and then continued his career with Miller Brewing until his retirement in 1991. He was instrumental in developing the formulas that led to Lite Beer and Miller Genuine Draft. His work took him to many countries around the world and he continued his love of traveling and photography following retirement. He was active in the Master Brewer's Association and attended many events and conventions throughout his career. Kenneth will be missed by all who knew him.

To view Ken's Service via Zoom, Please go to www.schmidtandbartelt.com and click on his Obituary. There will be a link at the bottom of the page.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
