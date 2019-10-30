Services
Schmidt Funeral Home - West Bend
629 Cedar Street
West Bend, WI 53095
262-334-2301
For more information about
Kenneth Woller
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
6869 Wildwood Road
West Bend, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
6869 Wildwood Road
West Bend, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Woller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Woller


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Woller Notice
Kenneth Woller

West Bend - age 93 of West Bend, formerly of Brookfield, died October 28, 2019. Loving husband of Patricia (nee Walters, formerly Carew and Kisting) and the late Marion (nee Kalow). Dear father of Thomas (Thomcheck) Woller and Robert (Kim) Woller. His extended family through marriage includes Jeffery (Jackie) Kisting, John (Chris) Kisting and Kimberly (Keith) Johnson, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Funeral services Mon, November 4th at 4:00 pm at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 6869 Wildwood Rd, West Bend. Entombment will be in Wisconsin Memorial Park. Visitation Monday, at the church from 2:00 pm until 3:45 pm. Memorials to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church appreciated.

SCHMIDT FUNERAL HOME

"A Golden Rule Funeral Home"

629 Cedar St. West Bend

(262) 334-2301

www.schmidtfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline