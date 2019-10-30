|
Kenneth Woller
West Bend - age 93 of West Bend, formerly of Brookfield, died October 28, 2019. Loving husband of Patricia (nee Walters, formerly Carew and Kisting) and the late Marion (nee Kalow). Dear father of Thomas (Thomcheck) Woller and Robert (Kim) Woller. His extended family through marriage includes Jeffery (Jackie) Kisting, John (Chris) Kisting and Kimberly (Keith) Johnson, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Funeral services Mon, November 4th at 4:00 pm at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 6869 Wildwood Rd, West Bend. Entombment will be in Wisconsin Memorial Park. Visitation Monday, at the church from 2:00 pm until 3:45 pm. Memorials to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019