Kenneth ZweckSouth Milw. - Was born to eternal life at the age of 93 on July 25th, 2020. Loving father to Judy (Jim) Woodruff, Jerry(Pam) and Ray (Tammy). Beloved grandpa to 8 grandkids and 10 great grandkids. Survived by sisters Doris, Bonnie, Reta and Audrey and many other family and friends. Preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Dorothy, son Clark, brothers Harland and Sonny. Private services will be held. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com