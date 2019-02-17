Services
Kenny H. Loomis

Kenny H. Loomis
Loomis, Kenny H. Age 82. At peace February 12, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara "Bubba". Loving father of Duane, Kirk, Jayson, Diane (the late Ron) Nevel, Ronnie Hauke, Scott (Jan) Hauke and Brenda (Joe) Lenski. Blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Marvin, Darryeld (Edna) and Sharon (Mike) Stephens. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 22nd from 5-8 PM. Funeral Service at Hartson Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 23rd at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the or the Dementia Society of America.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
