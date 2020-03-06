|
|
Kent Terrence "Terry" Wakefield
Mequon, WI - May 29, 1949 - March 4, 2020. Died unexpectedly at the age of 70 years. Loving husband of Dona (nee Panaro) Wakefield. Extraordinary and supportive father of Taylor (Lauren) Wakefield, John (Kristen) Wakefield, Diana Wakefield, and William Wakefield. Beloved grandfather of Patrick Wakefield, Marjorie Wakefield, Charles Wakefield, and Jack Wakefield. Brother to Karen (nee Wakefield) Wertz, Mark (Denise Boucher) Wakefield, Hugh (Janet) Wakefield, and Jean (William) Dineen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Terry is preceded in death by mother Kathleen "Kay" (nee McQuestion) Wakefield, father Kent T. Wakefield, sister Katherine Broderick, brother Joe Wakefield, and brother-in-law Jeff Wertz.
All who knew Terry remember him as a passionate and lively man with a huge presence, a loyal and supportive friend, a driven businessman, and an avid golfer. Terry was an accomplished athlete in basketball from grade school through college and played for Marquette High School and Utah State. He enjoyed success working in mortgage finance and built The Bog golf course which opened in 1995 with the help of architect Arnold Palmer. He was a man of great faith and was happiest spending time with his family.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Lumen Christi Parish, 2750 W Mequon Rd, Mequon, WI 53092. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the funeral mass from 10:00 AM - 12:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, 1215 S 45th St, West Milwaukee, WI 53214 or North Suburban Special Olympics, 1008 Woodview Dr, Grafton, WI 53024.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020