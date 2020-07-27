1/1
Kerry A. (Kernan) Martin
Kerry A. Martin (nee Kernan)

Found peace July 23, 2020 at age 62. Dear daughter of Jerry and the late Irene. Beloved wife of the late Jeff Martin. Loving mother of Karly (Dave) Steinhage and Kendra (Jon) Tiedemann. Proud grandma of Harlynn and Morgan. Dear sister of Chris (Orlando) Moreira, Tim Kernan, and the late Mary Daul. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday at Schaff Funeral Home 12:00 PM. Visitation 10:00 AM until time of service. There will never be another like Kerry. Her genuine love for people impacted everyone she met for the better. In lieu of flowers and donations, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, Wisconsin Humane Society, or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, Kerry's favorite charities.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
AUG
1
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
