Kevin Angelo Refuerzo Tenorio

Tenorio, Kevin Angelo Refuerzo Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, April 11, 2019 age 27 years. Loving son of Belinda (nee Refuerzo) and the late Angelito Tenorio Sr. Dear brother of Angelito Jr., Charles and Anbel. Also survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd.) 8:30AM until 11:30AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 12PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
