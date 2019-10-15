|
Kevin B. Roels
Thiensville - Age 58 years. Born to life July 10, 1961 in De Pere, WI son of Bernard and Margaret Kraszewski Roels. Passed away suddenly Oct. 11, 2019 at his Thiensville home. Beloved husband of Geri Bielefeld for 26 years. Dear father of Kate (Joshua Johnson), Nikolaus, Christian and Peter Roels. Loving son of Margaret and the late Bernard Roels. Brother of Gregory (Elisa), the late Beth, Renee (Carrie Lewis) and Faye (Charles) Frohman. Further survived by other loving family and friends.
Memorial visitation Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 734 Glenview Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI from 4:00 PM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019