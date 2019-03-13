|
|
Todryk, Kevin C. Of New Berlin, WI, was Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, March 10th, 2019. Beloved husband of Ellen (nee Stehlik) of 45 years. Loving father to Christopher (Michelle), Andrew (Jennifer) and Amy (Tony). Proud grandfather to Lilly, Jack, Lewis, Isaac and Tyler. His grandchildren brought great light and love to Kevin's life. Kevin was predeceased by parents John and Irene. He is survived by his brother Gary, brother-in-law Jim (Mary Ann) Stehlik, sister-in-law Karen Peck, and remembered by nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends. Kevin cherished time with his family, enjoyed live music and was also an avid Wisconsin sports fan. He was currently enjoying retirement.Your laughter and smile will be missed, but you will be forever in our HEARTS. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15th from 4-7pm at the Funeral Home with a Memorial Service at 7pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019