Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Todryk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin C. Todryk

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kevin C. Todryk Notice
Todryk, Kevin C. Of New Berlin, WI, was Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, March 10th, 2019. Beloved husband of Ellen (nee Stehlik) of 45 years. Loving father to Christopher (Michelle), Andrew (Jennifer) and Amy (Tony). Proud grandfather to Lilly, Jack, Lewis, Isaac and Tyler. His grandchildren brought great light and love to Kevin's life. Kevin was predeceased by parents John and Irene. He is survived by his brother Gary, brother-in-law Jim (Mary Ann) Stehlik, sister-in-law Karen Peck, and remembered by nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends. Kevin cherished time with his family, enjoyed live music and was also an avid Wisconsin sports fan. He was currently enjoying retirement.Your laughter and smile will be missed, but you will be forever in our HEARTS. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15th from 4-7pm at the Funeral Home with a Memorial Service at 7pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now