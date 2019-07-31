|
|
Conrady, Kevin Passed away peacefully at home July 27th, 2019 at the age of 55. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Sandy of 27 years, and his sons Matt and Mikey; his mother Mary, his brother Chris and his Uncle Jack and wife Pat Neuhauser. Kevin was preceded in death by his father Henry III. Kevin lived by the motto, "work hard, play hard". This was exemplified by his work ethic of owning and operating his own business and spending most, if not every weekend, up north or at his cottage affectionately known as "The Shack". He had a passion for fishing, loved snowmobiling, and any other activity that brought him outdoors. Kevin's strength and courage was on full display during a five-year battle with cancer. No matter what this battle threw at him, he brought a positive attitude and a no quit spirit. He was known by all friends and family for his generosity. No matter what, you could count on Kevin to be there for you. Even in death his generosity continues through a donation to the Neurology Research team at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Our deepest gratitude to Kevin's team of doctors; Dr. Stanley, always his quarterback, and his entire Froedtert team to whom we owe the last five years; Dr. Stuart Wong, Dr. Wade Mueller, Dr. Christopher Schultz, and Dr. Jennifer Connelly. Additionally, much gratitude to all of the wonderful nurses who always helped maintain his spirits and comfort, in particular Rena who was our greatest advocate throughout this battle. A visitation will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Main Building, Chapel of the Chimes, Thursday, August 1st from 2:30PM to 4:00PM with a service to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Medical College of Wisconsin Neurosciences ATTN: Dr. Connelly 9200 W. Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee 53226.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019