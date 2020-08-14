Kevin David O'Neill
Kevin unexpectedly passed away in the afternoon of July 16, 2020 at the age of 55.
Kevin leaves behind his beloved wife of 28-years and best friend of 34-years Terry (nee Lorenz), and three cherished children Olivia Marie, Curtis Richard and Louis Cantwell. Kevin is survived by his sisters Kathy (David Schultz); Karen (John Boler); many wonderful nieces and nephews; numerous lifelong friends and extended family members. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Helene (Kehl) and David O'Neill.
Kevin had a passion and love for life that was energizing, and infectious, getting 25-Hours into a 24-Hour day...that was Kev! A positive, powerful life force! He was a sincere simple man, whose extension of kindness to others, both known and unknown, was natural and done quietly. While not the intention, and unbeknownst to him, Kevin was an innocently appointed example of life for so many.
Kevin was a dedicated devoted spouse, an intentionally involved father, a faithful fun-filled family member and loyal loving friend. Always jovial! Always available! If Kevin could lighten a load or put a smile on a face to those he encountered, he was a happy content man. For many, many reasons too abundant to list, Kevin is gravely missed. Yet, he will continue to live on thru all of us who were touched by his loving spirit and will be remembered forever.
