Services
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Richard Catholic Church
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Richard Catholic Church
Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
7201 Archer Rd
Justice, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Kolis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Kolis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Kolis Notice
Kolis, Kevin Kevin Edward Kolis Mount Pleasant - Kevin Edward Kolis passed away suddenly on August 3, 2019 at the age of 67 from cardiac complications. Kevin will forever be remembered by his brother Conrad (Nancy) Kolis of Cincinnati, OH, his daughter Rebecca Kolis of St Paul, MN, his son Brian (Rachel) Kolis of Marietta, GA, four grandchildren (Isaiah, Christopher, Elena, Annabelle) and the mother of his children Mary Ann Kolis. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Helen Kolis of Chicago, IL, stepmother Rose Lombardi Kolis and additional family and friends. Kevin will also be fondly remembered by his numerous friends and extended family members who have enjoyed his witty sense of humor. He will be remembered for his love of all things hockey, especially the Milwaukee Admirals. His funeral service will be held at St. Richard Church Monday, August 12 at noon,1509 Grand Ave. Racine. Visitation will be in the Church from 10am until the time of Mass. Burial services will be held Tuesday, August 13 at 11:30am at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his life. Memorial donations may be made to St. Richard Church. Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory 3915 Douglas Avenue Racine, WI 53402 (262) 639-8000 www.purath-strand.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline