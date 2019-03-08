|
|
Raines, Kevin L. Of Waukesha died March 5, 2019 at age 64. He was born in Waukesha on March 26, 1954 the only child of Charles and Joyce (nee Loth) Raines. He was a 1972 graduate of Waukesha South High School and received his bachelor's degree in adult education from Ottawa University. On Aug. 18, 1979 he married Maureen Bestland at the Evangelical & Reformed UCC in Waukesha. Kevin was honored to work for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as a human services supervisor. This career provided him joy and allowed him to fulfill his life mission of being able to help the less fortunate in need of assistance. He was a member of SOPHIA, St. Luke's Lutheran Church and the Sunday Protesters on Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Waukesha. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 39 years, Maureen Bestland of Waukesha; his daughter, Anna Kate (Rob) Morris of Waukesha; and his grandsons, Benjamin and Matthew. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation Tues., March 12th from 4PM until the 6PM memorial service at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, WI 53188. Because of Kevin's love of flowers, flowers are appreciated or if desired please make a donation in his memory to SOPHIA, 100 E. Broadway Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186; to the Salvation Army, 445 Madison Street, Waukesha, WI 53188 or to St. Luke's Lutheran Church - Good Samaritan Fund, 300 Carroll Street, Waukesha, WI 53186.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019