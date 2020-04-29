|
|
Kevin Lee Reise
Wind Lake - Age 70. At peace April 28, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife Lillian. Survived by his cherished sweetie and love of his life, Connie. Loving father of Shaun (Nicole) Reise, Heather Reise, Jodi (Shayne) Waldal, Kristi (Michael) Rahm, and Michael Pfaff. Proud Papa of Julien, Carter, Elliana, Nolan, Ezra, Ariane, Hayden, Austin, Jackson, Cole, and Hazelle. Dear brother of Kathy (Ron) Herrenbruck. Further survived by many relatives and friends. US Air Force Veteran and retiree of WE Energies. Private family service and burial being held. Special thanks to the caring staff of Aurora at Home Hospice. If desired, memorials appreciated to Aurora at Home Hospice - Burlington.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020