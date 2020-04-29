Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Reise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Lee Reise

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Lee Reise Notice
Kevin Lee Reise

Wind Lake - Age 70. At peace April 28, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife Lillian. Survived by his cherished sweetie and love of his life, Connie. Loving father of Shaun (Nicole) Reise, Heather Reise, Jodi (Shayne) Waldal, Kristi (Michael) Rahm, and Michael Pfaff. Proud Papa of Julien, Carter, Elliana, Nolan, Ezra, Ariane, Hayden, Austin, Jackson, Cole, and Hazelle. Dear brother of Kathy (Ron) Herrenbruck. Further survived by many relatives and friends. US Air Force Veteran and retiree of WE Energies. Private family service and burial being held. Special thanks to the caring staff of Aurora at Home Hospice. If desired, memorials appreciated to Aurora at Home Hospice - Burlington.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline