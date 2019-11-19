|
Kevin M. Donohoo
Wauwatosa - Kevin died peacefully at the age of 41 on November 18, 2019 with his wife at his side after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He leaves behind his soulmate, Molly Conway Donohoo and children Jack and Nora. Kevin was the oldest child of Mike and Eileen Donohoo, brother of Megan (Joel) Sanfelippo, Joe Donohoo (April Thaney), Bridget (Andy) Persch and Mary (Kelsey) Hendrickson. He was beloved by Molly's parents Jim and Wendy Conway and Molly's siblings John (Kari) Conway and Katie (Nick) Holma. Additionally, Kevin will be deeply missed by his nieces, nephews and countless relatives and friends.
Kevin graduated from UW-Madison and made life-long friendships during his time there. He served as the Deputy Director of Logistics at the VA Hospital, and felt privileged to be a mentor and friend to his team. Kevin, Molly, Jack and Nora embraced their time together as a family after his diagnosis, reveling in the normalcy of their lives, as well as enjoying travel adventures when possible. Kevin will be remembered for his sharp wit, incredible sense of humor, masterful piano playing at Holiday parties, organizing Christmas gift exchanges and poker tournaments at Fat Lake, and his love of sports, especially coaching Jack's basketball team at Tosa Catholic.
Kevin's family especially thanks Peter H. Johnson, MD, Lindsey Sisco, APNP, and the staff at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Van Dyke Cancer Center who truly went above and beyond to care for Kevin. Thank you to friends, neighbors, and the Wauwatosa Catholic School community, who supported Molly and Kevin during his illness.
Visitation will be held Saturday November 23, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the Funeral Home. A mass of Christian burial will be held Sunday November 24 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2506. N Wauwatosa Ave, Wauwatosa beginning at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kevin's name to Wauwatosa Catholic School http://www.wauwatosacatholic.org/ or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network https://www.pancan.org/.
"One day you will be talking about Kevin and a smile will come to your face first before a tear."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019