Duffy, Kevin M., Kevin J. and Kylie M. Started their journey home, Tuesday February 19, 2019. They leave behind, a wife and mother Casey and son and brother Konner. Kevin's mother Janice Prell and father Roger Duffy grandparents to the children. Grandparents Victoria and Jeffrey Newell. Also loved by many relatives and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. The family requests a colorful celebration. Visitation Saturday March 2nd at Whitnall High School 5000 S. 116th Greenfield, 11 AM-2 PM. Celebration of Life Service at 2 PM. Private Family Burial
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019