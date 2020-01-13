Services
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
(419) 865-8879
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Amelia's restaurant
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Malmberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Malmberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Malmberg Notice
Kevin Malmberg

Toledo - On Friday, January 10, 2020, Kevin Malmberg, passed away at age 58.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Thomas, and beloved mother, Dianne (Kubicki) and treasured brother Scott Kubicki. He is survived by his devoted girlfriend Irene Kelly; his four beautiful children, Nicole, Kyle, Brittny, Aaron and cherished granddaughter Bella; brother Jay; adored sister Cheryl Nehrkorn (Anthony); and admired stepfather Dennis Kubicki. Kevin will be deeply and forever missed by a large extended family and many friends.

A celebration of life ceremony will take place on Saturday, February 1st from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at Amelia's restaurant, Milwaukee, WI.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline