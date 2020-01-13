|
|
Kevin Malmberg
Toledo - On Friday, January 10, 2020, Kevin Malmberg, passed away at age 58.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Thomas, and beloved mother, Dianne (Kubicki) and treasured brother Scott Kubicki. He is survived by his devoted girlfriend Irene Kelly; his four beautiful children, Nicole, Kyle, Brittny, Aaron and cherished granddaughter Bella; brother Jay; adored sister Cheryl Nehrkorn (Anthony); and admired stepfather Dennis Kubicki. Kevin will be deeply and forever missed by a large extended family and many friends.
A celebration of life ceremony will take place on Saturday, February 1st from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at Amelia's restaurant, Milwaukee, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020