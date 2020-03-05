|
Kevin Michael Fettig
Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 5th at the age of 54. Loving husband of Rochelle Marie Fettig (Nee Rosiewski). Loving father of Shannon and Shawn and "The Pups."
Visitation and service will be held on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME (9200 S. 27th St.) from 4-8PM. For further details please visit the Heritage Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers donations to Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020