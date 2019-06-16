|
Polster, Kevin R. Age 58 years. Of Jackson, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Beloved son of Shirley and the late Ernest. Loving brother of Charlene (Randy) Roberts, Keith (Linda), Kurt (Debbie) and Kyle (Diane). Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, June 20 at the funeral home from 4PM until time of Memorial Service at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Washington County Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019