Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Polster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin R. Polster

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kevin R. Polster Notice
Polster, Kevin R. Age 58 years. Of Jackson, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Beloved son of Shirley and the late Ernest. Loving brother of Charlene (Randy) Roberts, Keith (Linda), Kurt (Debbie) and Kyle (Diane). Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, June 20 at the funeral home from 4PM until time of Memorial Service at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Washington County Humane Society appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline