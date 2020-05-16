Kevin S. DereszynskiFranklin - Passed away Sunday May 10, 2020 at the age of 67. Kevin was born June 9, 1952 to Severin Stanley and Frances (Nee Bury) Dereszynski. Kevin's family includes his loving brothers Timothy (Judith) Dereszynski and Terrence (Mary Ann) Kid. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends. Private family services will be held with Entombment to take place at St. Adalbert Cemetery