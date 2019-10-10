Resources
Kilian A. Schwartz

Kilian A. Schwartz Notice
Richfield - Reunited with his beloved wife Doris on October 9, 2019, at age 89. Loving dad of Glenn (Rose Traub) Schwartz. Preceded in death by his parents and sister. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, October 13, from 1-4PM. Additional visitation at St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, 1200 S. St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus, on Monday, October 14, 10-11AM, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
