Kim CieslewiczCudahy - Age 52. Born July 29, 1968 and passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on November 6, 2020. Preceded in death by her mother, Mary Cieslewicz (nee Burns). She will be sadly missed by her father, Martin; sisters, Karen, Lynn (Jason) Blochowicz; nieces and nephew, Amanda Blochowicz, Ryan (Elle) Blochowicz and Megan Blochowicz (Dan Procell); countless aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers from GE Medical. Special thanks to the staff at St. Lukes Cancer Center and Seasons Hospice. Celebration of life to be held in the summer of 2021.