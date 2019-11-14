|
Kim M. Fisher
Greenfield - Passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at age 56years. Loving wife of Richard T. Loving mother of Justin (Melissa) Fisher, Kayla Fisher, Jessica (Nathan) Bronson. Grandmother of Mackenzie, Anna, Madyson, Elliott, Zoey, Gabriella. Dear daughter of (the late Raymond Masch) and Patricia ( Papa Eddie) Schry. Sister of Gary, Vicki (Bee), Karen (Bruce), Lisa (Tim). Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the FUNERAL HOME Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2-5PM followed by a service at 5PM.
"Kim will be deeply missed by all"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019