Services
Serenity Funeral Home
4217 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53216
(414) 445 3700
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home
4217 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53216
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Mason Temple C.O.G.I.C.
6098 N. 35th
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Guyton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim T. "Sam" Guyton Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kim T. "Sam" Guyton Sr. Notice
Guyton Sr., Kim T. "Sam" Guyton Sr, Kim T. (aka Sam) Age 47, passed away August 4, 2019. Survived by his loving wife Veronica, parents Alean and Simon Guyton, 1 Daughter, 3 Sons, 2 Brothers, 2 Granddaughters and a host of other loving relatives and many dear friends. Visitation is Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm in the Chapel of Serenity Funeral Home. Funeral Service Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mason Temple C.O.G.I.C. 6098 N. 35th, Milwaukee, WI 543209


Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline