Guyton Sr., Kim T. "Sam" Guyton Sr, Kim T. (aka Sam) Age 47, passed away August 4, 2019. Survived by his loving wife Veronica, parents Alean and Simon Guyton, 1 Daughter, 3 Sons, 2 Brothers, 2 Granddaughters and a host of other loving relatives and many dear friends. Visitation is Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm in the Chapel of Serenity Funeral Home. Funeral Service Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mason Temple C.O.G.I.C. 6098 N. 35th, Milwaukee, WI 543209
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019