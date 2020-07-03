1/1
Kimberly A. Bodus
Kimberly A. Bodus

Waukesha - Kimberly Ann Bodus (nee Reinhard) passed away peacefully on June 29th, 2020 at the age of 55. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many, and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her son Benjamin Bodus (fiancée Grace Irwin), mother and father Susan and Richard Reinhard, brother Scott Reinhard, sister Renée Geller and brother-in-law Mark Geller, and niece and nephew Auburn and Mason Geller.

Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S Cross St, Oconomowoc. A private burial service for immediate family will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to her son, Ben Bodus, are appreciated. For the full obituary, please visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
121 S. Cross Street
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4459
