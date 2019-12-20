Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Kolp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly A. Kolp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly A. Kolp Notice
Kimberly A. Kolp

lost her courageous battle with cancer surrounded by family on December 16, 2019 at the age of 45. Beloved daughter of Kenneth and Gayle. Loving sister of Gretchen Manshack and Scott (Jennifer). Proud aunt of Tre Manshack, Elizabeth, and Alex. She will be missed by her "other family" Matthew Jensen, Terry Jensen, and "the girls," Morgan and Taylor. Kimberly is further survived by and loved by many aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 8:30AM-10:30AM. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave., So. Milwaukee) at 11:00AM.

Kimberly was a true caregiver who worked at Franciscan Villa for 18 meaningful years. She maintained friendships with those she met over her 10+ years working at Six Flags. She will be missed by many.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline