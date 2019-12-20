|
Kimberly A. Kolp
lost her courageous battle with cancer surrounded by family on December 16, 2019 at the age of 45. Beloved daughter of Kenneth and Gayle. Loving sister of Gretchen Manshack and Scott (Jennifer). Proud aunt of Tre Manshack, Elizabeth, and Alex. She will be missed by her "other family" Matthew Jensen, Terry Jensen, and "the girls," Morgan and Taylor. Kimberly is further survived by and loved by many aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 8:30AM-10:30AM. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave., So. Milwaukee) at 11:00AM.
Kimberly was a true caregiver who worked at Franciscan Villa for 18 meaningful years. She maintained friendships with those she met over her 10+ years working at Six Flags. She will be missed by many.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019