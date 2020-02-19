|
|
Kimberly Kathryn Klement
Kimberly Kathryn Klement passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the age of 41 yrs. She was a graduate of Oak Creek High School. Kim will forever be remembered by her love of animals. She would take in any animals that needed a home. Her compassion for animals displayed her caring heart.
She is survived by her father Tom Klement, her siblings Brian Klement, and Roberta "Bobbie" Packard, and her children Dallas, Devin, Aaron, and Kaitlyn. Also survived by Kevin Dane, Kaitlyn's father, and supporter of all. She will be joining her Mother Kathryn Klement and Grandmother Theresa Smokowicz in peaceful eternity.
Family will receive relatives and friends Monday February 24th, 2020 from 9-10:30am at the Heritage Funeral Home, 16880 W. National Ave., New Berlin, WI. Memorial service will follow at 10:30am at the funeral home. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020