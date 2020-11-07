1/1
Kimberly LaRoque
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly LaRoque

Milwaukee - Entered into eternal life on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at age 37. Beloved daughter to Michael LaRoque and Chris Skenandore (Randy Powless). Loving partner of Jose Gomez. Sister to Kelly LaRoque, Kathryn LaRoque, Michael LaRoque, Emily LaRoque, Saawin Powless and the late Coleman Ford. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Joseph E Sass Funeral Home (1019 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215) from 3-7pm with services and meal to follow, and on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Ryan's Funeral Home (305 N 10th Street De Pere, WI 54115) from 9-10:30am with services and meal to follow.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved