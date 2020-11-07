Kimberly LaRoqueMilwaukee - Entered into eternal life on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at age 37. Beloved daughter to Michael LaRoque and Chris Skenandore (Randy Powless). Loving partner of Jose Gomez. Sister to Kelly LaRoque, Kathryn LaRoque, Michael LaRoque, Emily LaRoque, Saawin Powless and the late Coleman Ford. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Joseph E Sass Funeral Home (1019 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215) from 3-7pm with services and meal to follow, and on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Ryan's Funeral Home (305 N 10th Street De Pere, WI 54115) from 9-10:30am with services and meal to follow.