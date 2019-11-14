Resources
More Obituaries for Kitty Kurth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kitty (Kathleen) Kurth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kitty (Kathleen) Kurth Notice
Kitty (Kathleen) Kurth

Kitty (Kathleen) Kurth, RN, BSN, MSN, found peace on November 8, 2019, Age 61. Born September 13, 1958 in Nebraska, resided in Green Bay, Whitelaw, Port Washington, Janesville, Milwaukee.Raised in Milwaukee, attended Juneau H.S., Basketball, Track, Choir, Band, Jazz Band. Volunteered for St. Colettas, Children's Miracle Network. Graduated MATC, Cardinal Stritch University. Kitty was a Nurse Educator, Traveling Nurse and practicing across the country, Colorado, New Hampshire, Virginia, Illinois. Her sense of humor and laugh inspired others laughter. Remained a diehard Corn Husker fan. Kitty impacted many lives as a nurse, teacher, friend and sister. She was as introverted as she was outgoing herself. Proceeded in death by parents Tom and Christine Kurth. Survived by siblings Karen (Dale Schneider) Dunn, Scott (Sandy) Kurth, Julie Kurth, Chris (Jim Mortl) Kurth and Mike (Lisa) Kurth, numerous nieces and nephews. Loving you forever, you will remain in our hearts and memories eternally. Please send memories to [email protected] or Wisconsin Cremation Society.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kitty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline