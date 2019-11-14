|
Kitty (Kathleen) Kurth
Kitty (Kathleen) Kurth, RN, BSN, MSN, found peace on November 8, 2019, Age 61. Born September 13, 1958 in Nebraska, resided in Green Bay, Whitelaw, Port Washington, Janesville, Milwaukee.Raised in Milwaukee, attended Juneau H.S., Basketball, Track, Choir, Band, Jazz Band. Volunteered for St. Colettas, Children's Miracle Network. Graduated MATC, Cardinal Stritch University. Kitty was a Nurse Educator, Traveling Nurse and practicing across the country, Colorado, New Hampshire, Virginia, Illinois. Her sense of humor and laugh inspired others laughter. Remained a diehard Corn Husker fan. Kitty impacted many lives as a nurse, teacher, friend and sister. She was as introverted as she was outgoing herself. Proceeded in death by parents Tom and Christine Kurth. Survived by siblings Karen (Dale Schneider) Dunn, Scott (Sandy) Kurth, Julie Kurth, Chris (Jim Mortl) Kurth and Mike (Lisa) Kurth, numerous nieces and nephews. Loving you forever, you will remain in our hearts and memories eternally. Please send memories to [email protected] or Wisconsin Cremation Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019