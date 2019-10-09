Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Klara (Stefan) Tippel


1929 - 2019
Klara (Stefan) Tippel Notice
Klara Tippel (Nee Stefan)

Menomonee Falls Was reunited with her beloved husband John and son Robert, Friday October 4, 2019 at the age of 90. Devoted mother of Nancy (Charles) Gammon. Loving Oma to Anthony (Stacy ) Gammon and Kristin (Jesse) Burns. Cherished by her great-grandchildren Lucas and Brynnlin Gammon and Kai and Mila Burns. Survived by her sister Elisabeth Fischer and nephew Jurgen Fischer in Germany. Also loved by other family and friends here and in Germany. A special thank you to St. Annes Salvatorian Campus and Heartland Hospice. PLEASE NO FLOWERS. Visitation at the Funeral Home Friday October 11th 4:00-6:00 PM. Private family burial.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
