Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Richfield - Of Richfield, age 68, died peacefully on November 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Mary "Toni" Buday, his brother Michael and his sister Donna.

Kris is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ellen (nee Kohn), and brothers Steve and Joe (Linda). He is further survived by his best friends Gary Bruce and Jeff Koconis, as well as other relatives and many friends.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 3 to 5 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha (Hwy J&JJ, 4 blocks South of I-94).

In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to Mt. Mary University. (www.mt.mary.edu)

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 24, 2019
