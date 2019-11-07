|
Kris Stuart Olson
Wauwatosa - Age 67, died peacefully in the early morning of November 6 after a hard fight and, at times, successful struggle with metastatic lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, and his wife, Marilyn. He is survived by his loving mother, Elaine Olson, by his beloved daughters Sarah Hunt (Spencer) and Maren Budrow (Steve); and his awesome grandchildren, Ella and Liam (Hunt); and Jake, Ben, Lucas and Mary (Budrow); by his three devoted siblings Elyce (Vince) Moschella, James (Diane) Olson and David (Lisa) Olson, as well as by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be dearly missed by his long-time coworkers going back to 1973 and his days as a Purchasing Agent at Century Hardware where he met his good friend Dawn, his office manager, who worked with him at several other companies. From there Kris went on to become a Senior Project Manager for American Millwork and Hardware (later known as Milwaukee Millwork), a shop foreman for California Closet Company and also worked as a residential and commercial estimator for McMahon and Company. Many of his coworkers were also beloved friends of more than 40 years. He worked long hours and loved his job. When he wasn't working, he could be found on the golf course or, if the weather was bad, watching his beloved Golf Channel. He loved going for long drives, a good diner breakfast, watching an old movie, and in general, leading a simple life. He lived his life on his own terms and left this world with that same determination. He is finally at peace and reunited with his wife. The family would like to thank his amazing team at Froedtert, especially Drs. Thompson and Bovi, for their expert and attentive care and for their kind and constant support. Per Kris' wishes there will be no service.
