Evinrude, Kristi L. Sunday, July 28, 2019. Age 60 years. Dear sister of Alan (Chris) Evinrude, Dennis (Cindy) Evinrude, Karl (Lisa) Evinrude, Ray (Judy) Clatworthy and Jay (Sarah) Clatworthy. Aunt of Tracy, Corey, Kristoffer, Sarah, Aimee, John, Molly and Michael. Also survived by other relatives and friends. She will be missed by her neighbors at Mill Valley, her walking friends and staff at Home Depot, Menomonee Falls. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6 at BENEDICTION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8475 W. Fond du Lac Avenue, from 4:00 PM to 6:45 PM with Funeral Services at 7:00 PM. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery, Pewaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church or NAMI - Waukesha, are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019