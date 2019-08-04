Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
BENEDICTION LUTHERAN CHURCH
8475 W. Fond du Lac Avenue
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
BENEDICTION LUTHERAN CHURCH
8475 W. Fond du Lac Avenue
Kristi L. Evinrude


1959 - 2019
Kristi L. Evinrude Notice
Evinrude, Kristi L. Sunday, July 28, 2019. Age 60 years. Dear sister of Alan (Chris) Evinrude, Dennis (Cindy) Evinrude, Karl (Lisa) Evinrude, Ray (Judy) Clatworthy and Jay (Sarah) Clatworthy. Aunt of Tracy, Corey, Kristoffer, Sarah, Aimee, John, Molly and Michael. Also survived by other relatives and friends. She will be missed by her neighbors at Mill Valley, her walking friends and staff at Home Depot, Menomonee Falls. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6 at BENEDICTION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8475 W. Fond du Lac Avenue, from 4:00 PM to 6:45 PM with Funeral Services at 7:00 PM. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery, Pewaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church or NAMI - Waukesha, are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
