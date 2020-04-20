|
Kristin L. Miller
Mukwonago - Kristin Lynn Miller, 50, of Mukwonago Wisconsin entered eternal life on April 3rd, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa Wisconsin.
A memorial will be schedule later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristin was born in La Porte Indiana to Steven Miller and Judith Miller on February 1st, 1970. She went to school at Kettle Moraine High School. She then received her Bachelor of Science degree from UW Milwaukee College of Health Sciences. She worked as an Occupational Therapist for Grande Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Kristin is preceded in death by her Father Steven Miller.
Kristin is survived by her Mother Judy Miller, Sister Janice Pesicek, Brother Robert Hegberg, Brother Michael Hegberg, and Fiancé Michael Brown.
Kristin touched everyone's heart with her smile and positive outlook, she sheltered her loved ones from her struggles and can now dance on her penthouse cloud.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020