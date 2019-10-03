|
|
Kristin Riegel Yunker
Whitefish Bay - Kristin Riegel Yunker, 50, of Whitefish Bay, died September 24 of complications of breast cancer.
Kristin's life was defined by her love for her family, her commitment to community service, and her passion for international travel and study. Under the auspices of the Rotary organization, she studied in Denmark as a student at Vandalia Senior High School in Illinois and in Bristol, England in college. Following her graduation from the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign in 1991, Kristin lived and worked on the island of Shikoku as part of the Japan Exchange and Teaching Program. She earned a master's degree in Teaching English as a Second Language while serving as an advisor to study-abroad students at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.
Kristin met her husband Brian Yunker at the University of Illinois. The couple married in Chicago in 1995 and moved to Wisconsin in 1996. Following the birth of their children, Madeline and Max, Kristin actively volunteered in the Whitefish Bay public schools and in international exchange programs for students, also serving on the board of Advocates for Education. Brian's work took the family to Stuttgart, Germany for two years. After they returned, Kristin was elected in 2013 to the Whitefish Bay School Board, an office she held at the time of her death. Kristin also volunteered for the Milwaukee organization Community Projects for Seniors, and worked as a Circulation Assistant at the Whitefish Bay Public Library.
Survivors include her husband Brian Yunker, their children Madeline and Max, her parents David and Linda Riegel, sister and brother-in-law Kira and Chris Palmer, and many friends.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 11 from 6-9 p.m. at Villa Terrace, 2220 N Terrace Ave., Milwaukee.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Rotary Club of Milwaukee Community Fund, 750 N Lincoln Memorial Dr. #320, Milwaukee, WI 53202, attention Kristin Yunker Memorial.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019