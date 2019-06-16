|
Schmidt, Kristine A. Kristine A. Schmidt, 72, passed away peacefully at home June 10th, 2019. Kris is survived by her daughters, Morgan (Chris) Schneider and Rory (Brian) Christensen. She was a fun and loving grandmother to four grandchildren: Mara, Cole and Finn Schneider, and Lukas Christensen. She was the beloved sister to Lyn (Perfecto) Rivera and Wendy (Tom) Uber. She is also survived by friends too numerous to count, but all she held dear. Kris will be missed by her family, many friends, and the communities she served through public service (Brookfield City Clerk and Alderman; Milwaukee poll worker) and volunteering (Interchange Food Pantry, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, and Immanuel Presbyterian Church). For full obituary see Schramka Funeral Home website. A Memorial service will be held Wed., June 19th, 2019 at 4pm at Immanuel Presbyterian Church located at 1100 N Astor St, Milwaukee, WI. Memorials to or Immanuel Presbyterian Church in lieu of flowers.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019