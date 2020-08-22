Kristine M. Schell(nee Lenk) passed away on August 16, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Loving mother of Andrew (Kristina) Schell, Nicolas Schell, and Stanislaw Vallejo. Proud grandmother of her beloved grandchildren. Twin sister of Gretchen Geier.Kristine grew-up and lived nearly all her life in her beloved South Milwaukee. She attended St John's Catholic School and SM High School. Her early adult years were focused on raising her sons and being a second mother to the Hawthorne neighborhood while hosting AFS students from all over the world. She was CCD Coordinator for St John's and later Director of SM Human Concerns. After retiring she volunteered her time at SM Historical Society and SM Housing Authority.Visitation on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 4:00PM-6:00PM.In lieu of flowers, memorials to South Milwaukee Historical Society or South Milwaukee Human Concerns in Kristine's name are appreciated.