Kristopher A. Ragner
Passed away on August 12, 2020 at age 38. Beloved son of Glenn and Jill Ragner. Fiance of Lisa Langoehr and "Dad" of Jonavin Langoeher. Loving grandson of Marion and the late Bernard Pagels Sr. and of Jeanette and the late Alfons Ragner. Dear nephew of Nancy Ragner, who had loved and supported Kris like her own son, and Bernie and Terry Pagels. Cousin of Eric, Bernie, and the late Ryan Pagels. He will be missed by his dog and constant companion Rocky. He was also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends.
Visitation at the funeral home on Monday, August 17, from 4-5:45pm. Service at 6pm. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Leukemia Society
.
Kris will be remembered for his loving heart, great sense of humor and intelligence. He loved to engage in discussions about politics and current events.
Everyone who met Kris became an immediate friend. He was a big sports fan and could talk about sports 24/7. He enjoyed the Bucks and Packers in particular.
Kris was a 2000 graduate of Nathan Hale High School. He played baseball throughout high school. Kris was 6'6" and he put his height to good use on Hale's basketball team.
Kristopher's favorite time was spent with Lisa, the love of his life and she the love of his. Kris was like a dad to Jonavin, guiding him through childhood and sharing his sports skills with him.
Visitation at the funeral home on Monday, August 17, from 4-5:45pm. Service at 6pm. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Leukemia Society
.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kinsley Neuro 1 at St. Luke's for their care and support of Kristopher.